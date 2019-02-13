New Mexico Democrats push minimum wage, gun-control bills

The New Mexico House of Representatives was poised Wednesday to vote on a proposal to raise the state's minimum wage for the first time in a decade and another that would make it easier to take guns away from people who may be suicidal or bent on violence.
Deliberation in the bills arrived as Democrats test the Legislature's appetite for proposals on climate change, gun control, the minimum wage and abortion.
The minimum wage would rise from $7.50 an hour to $12 by July 2021, with automatic increases tied to inflation thereafter. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has voiced support for the base pay scale, which would apply to the private sector and public employees.
The restaurant industry was fighting provisions that would eliminate an exemption for tipped workers such as wait staff. House approval would send the measure to the Senate.
The Republican minority in the House of Representatives that controls 24 out of 70 seats has pushed back to no avail against bills that would expand background checks on private gun sales and strike the state's dormant criminal ban on abortion in case the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn a decision that makes the procedure legal.
House Speaker Brian Egolf said Tuesday that New Mexico voters want to see results after giving Democrats a mandate for change with the election of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and an expanded Democratic House majority.
Also on Wednesday, a bill to allow medically assisted suicide was headed to the House floor after two committee endorsements. The bill would allow health providers to prescribe life-ending medication for terminally ill patients who estimate to have less than six months to live.
Republicans and the local Roman Catholic church oppose the measure. The bill sponsor, Democratic Rep. Deborah Armstrong of Albuquerque, describes it as a matter of personal freedom.
