Nevada Republicans voice opposition to gun bill

Republican Nevada Senators are speaking in opposition to a bill that would expand background checks to private gun sales and transfers.
The Republican lawmakers criticized the measure as flawed on the floor of the state Senate on Wednesday, a day after a state Senate committee approved the measure in a party-line vote. Many say the bill will have a negative impact for gun owners in rural Nevada.
Leading Democrats say the bill would uphold Second Amendment rights while increasing public safety.
Survivors of a 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival spoke in support of the measure Tuesday.
A Senate vote is expected Wednesday on the measure, which comes one day before the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
