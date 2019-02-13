National Politics

Nevada Republicans voice opposition to gun bill

The Associated Press

February 13, 2019 03:38 PM

CARSON CITY, Nev.

Republican Nevada Senators are speaking in opposition to a bill that would expand background checks to private gun sales and transfers.

The Republican lawmakers criticized the measure as flawed on the floor of the state Senate on Wednesday, a day after a state Senate committee approved the measure in a party-line vote. Many say the bill will have a negative impact for gun owners in rural Nevada.

Leading Democrats say the bill would uphold Second Amendment rights while increasing public safety.

Survivors of a 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival spoke in support of the measure Tuesday.

A Senate vote is expected Wednesday on the measure, which comes one day before the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

