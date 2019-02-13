Charges filed in high-profile New Mexico trapping case

New Mexico wildlife authorities say charges have been filed in a trapping case that is fueling this year's debate among lawmakers over whether the practice should be banned on public lands.
The state Game and Fish Department announced Wednesday that while Marty Cordova had a valid license, he's accused of running illegal trap lines that resulted in the unlawful harvest of wildlife and the death of a dog named Roxy.
The legislation named after Roxy is pending in the House. It's sponsored by three Democrats from northern New Mexico.
Conservation officers served a search warrant at Cordova's home in January and seized snares and foot-hold traps that weren't properly marked. They also found bobcat pelts and skulls as well as fox, badger and ringtail pelts.
It wasn't immediately clear if the 42-year-old Chimayo man had a lawyer.
