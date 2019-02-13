Oklahoma City mayor praises young, new leadership on council

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is heralding a new era with the recent election of city officials age 40 and younger.
Holt said in a tweet Wednesday that having so many elected officials in that age range is "without modern precedent in our city." Holt was elected last year. He is 39.
The city council includes eight members who each represent a district, plus the mayor who is elected citywide. Five of nine members will be 40 or younger when new terms start April 9.
Unofficial race results show two new Oklahoma City council members won Tuesday during municipal elections held throughout the state. JoBeth Hamon is 28 and James Cooper is 36.
Holt told The Oklahoman he views the recent elections "as an opportunity to harness new energy."
