5 officers charged in fight after barroom dispute

Five Massachusetts police officers have been charged in connection with an attack on a group of civilians that followed a barroom argument.
The Springfield officers were released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Wednesday to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and other charges.
Prosecutors say the off-duty officers were at Nathan Bill's in Springfield in April 2015 when there was a dispute with the men.
Authorities say the officers later attacked the civilians in a nearby parking lot.
A sixth Springfield officer was arraigned in the attack in November.
Attorneys for four of the six officers say their clients are innocent, one had no comment and one couldn't be reached.
A police spokesman says the officers will be placed on paid administrative leave, per state law and labor agreements.
