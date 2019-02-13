EPA approves Gov. Scott’s plan for clean water funding

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's clean water funding plan has received preliminary approval from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The agency said Monday the governor's proposal is a "sensible framework" that would satisfy federal requirements if approved by the state Legislature.
Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore says having the EPA's support of their approach shows "we're on the right track."
The governor is proposing to raise $25 million a year through the estate tax, the property transfer tax and the capital bill.
The money would be used for projects and infrastructure to reduce pollution for Lake Champlain and other waterways.
Sen. Chris Bray expressed doubt in the governor's plan Tuesday, saying the EPA is "overly confident" that the proposed revenue streams will continue.
