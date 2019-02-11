Public visitation to be held for longtime Rep. John Dingell

FILE - In this May 7, 2014 file photo, Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich. is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history who mastered legislative deal-making and was fiercely protective of Detroit's auto industry, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at age 92, said his wife, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. A public visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 11 at Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in his hometown of Dearborn, a Detroit suburb. A funeral will be held at a local church Tuesday. Lauren Victoria Burke, File AP Photo