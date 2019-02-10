National Politics

Air Force Reserve’s 910th Airlift Wing gets new commander

The Associated Press

February 10, 2019 05:22 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

The 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Force Reserve Station in Ohio has a new commander.

Air Force Reserve Col. Joseph Janik took over as wing commander and installation commander of the Youngstown Air Force Reserve Station in Trumbull County in a ceremony Saturday.

Janik replaces Col. Daniel Sarachene, who became commander Feb. 1, 2017.

Janik said after the ceremony that the Reserve station is in a good position because of strong support from its base-community council and projects including completion of a multimillion-dollar shooting range.

As installation commander, the Buffalo, New York, native will lead day-to-day operations and maintenance of the Reserve station that provides support for nearly 2,000 assigned Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps reservists and civil service employees.

