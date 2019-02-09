Trespassing charges against protesters dismissed

Prosecutors have dismissed charges against protesters who were arrested at the Maine governor's mansion for trespassing.
The Kennebec Journal reports charges against the remaining 15 defendants were dismissed Thursday after they provided proof that they completed 10 hours of community service or donated $100 to a nonprofit.
The group held the Blaine House demonstration in May as part of the national Poor People's Campaign.
Lawyers for group members say their clients agreed to a resolution in part because one of their major goals — the expansion of Medicaid — was accomplished.
Protesters included Zachary Ringelstein, who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Sen. Angus King for his seat in the November election. Some protesters had previously pleaded guilty.
