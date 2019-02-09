National Politics

Native American tribe holding elections for council seats

The Associated Press

February 09, 2019 12:38 PM

MASHPEE, Mass.

A Massachusetts tribe is holding elections for its main governing body.

Six seats on the 11-member Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council are up for election Sunday.

Nine candidates are on the ballot including three incumbent council members: Yvonne Avant, Edwina Johnson-Graham and Carleton Hendricks Jr.

The other candidates are Joanne Frye, Rita Pocknett Gonsalves, Denise Johnson-Hathaway, Marie Stone, Aaron Tobey Jr. and Brian Weeden.

Polls will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. at the tribe's government center in Mashpee. Council members serve four-year terms, with elections held every two years.

Among members not on the ballot this year is embattled Chairman Cedric Cromwell. He's up for re-election in 2021.

The council voted last week to rescind a previous vote stripping Cromwell of his financial powers, after the council said it found no evidence financial impropriety.

  Comments  

Videos

Who is Cory Booker?

Trump versus the experts

View More Video