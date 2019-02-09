Connecticut gun-seizure requests have spiked in recent years

After a 1998 mass shooting at the state lottery headquarters, Connecticut lawmakers approved a first-of-its kind law allowing authorities to petition to seize guns from people who are potentially dangerous but haven't been convicted of crimes. Under the law, courts can grant so-called risk warrants that last up to one year if "clear and convincing" evidence is shown after a hearing.
The number of warrants issued statewide has spiked in recent years, following the mass shooting in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Warrants executed per year under the law:
— 1999: 10
— 2000: 21
— 2001: 32
— 2002: 18
— 2003: 32
— 2004: 39
— 2005: 36
— 2006: 28
— 2007: 48
— 2008: 47
— 2009: 64
— 2010: 76
— 2011: 103
— 2012: 141
— 2013: 184
— 2014: 173
— 2015: 177
— 2016: 161
— 2017: 178
— 2018: 268
