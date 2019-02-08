National Politics

DA: Officers justified to use deadly force in 2 shootings

The Associated Press

February 08, 2019 05:05 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says officers were justified to use deadly force in two separate shootings — one resulting in death.

Gill announced Thursday that he would not pursue criminal charges against the officers involved in shootings on June 17 and July 15.

On June 17, 44-year-old Abe Martinez entered the home of his grandmother, 89-year-old Rose Martinez, and her 71-year-old husband, held them hostage and threatened them.

Police say SWAT members "engaged" Abe Martinez and fatally shot him after he began attacking his grandparents.

On July 15, West Valley police attempted to pull over Ricardo Lopez for allegedly driving recklessly. But rather than stop, Lopez ignored the officer and drove to a house and ran inside.

Gill says Lopez threatened to kill officers when they tried to negotiate with him.

