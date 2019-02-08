Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves drops the gavel to end the three-month of the Legislature in Senate Chambers at the Capitol in Jackson on March 28. Gov. Phil Bryant has called a special session to deal with funding for roads and bridges, and possibly BP funding. Bryant, Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn will hold a press conference before the start of the session Thursday morning, Aug. 23, 2038. Rogelio V. Solis AP