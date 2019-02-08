Court: Little Rock woman can’t sue city for son’s slaying

A federal appeals court has ruled that a Little Rock woman whose 15-year-old son was fatally shot by a police officer cannot try to hold the city or a retired police chief accountable.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the court in St. Louis upheld a decision Thursday that dismissed Little Rock and Stuart Thomas from Sylvia Perkins' wrongful death lawsuit.
Thomas was police chief in 2012 when Officer Joshua Hastings killed Perkins' son, Bobby Moore.
Hastings was fired and charged in Moore's death, but was never convicted. The jury ordered Hastings to pay Perkins $415,000 in damages, plus lawyers' costs, saying he violated Moore's civil rights when he shot into the teen's car.
Perkins' attorney Mike Laux says the mother hasn't received any money. Hastings filed for bankruptcy last March.
