Harris to place deputy political director in South Carolina

U.S. Sen. Kamala (KAH'-mah-lah) Harris has hired a seasoned operative to head her 2020 presidential campaign in the critical early-voting state of South Carolina.
The California Democrat's campaign announced Friday that Jalisa Washington-Price is South Carolina state director. Washington-Price will be based in South Carolina but also will serve as the campaign's deputy national political director.
Most recently, Washington-Price was chief of staff for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, where she also directed the Office of Diversity. For the 2018 midterms, Washington-Price worked to flip dozens of U.S. House seats that had been held by Republicans into Democratic control.
Harris announced earlier this week that she would visit the four states that hold the nation's earliest primary and caucus voting in 2020. That tour begins next week with a two-day stop to South Carolina.
