West Virginia Public Service Commission chairman resigning

The Associated Press

February 08, 2019 05:00 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia Public Service Commission chairman Michael Albert is resigning.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Albert's decision Thursday. It will be effective at the end of his term on June 30.

Albert was appointed to the commission by Gov. Joe Manchin in 2007 and became chairman later that year.

Before joining the commission, Albert was a business-law attorney focused on public utilities and business and commercial transactions at the Charleston firm of Jackson Kelly.

