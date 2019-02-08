National Politics

Suspect in 4 Nevada killings in Carson City court Friday

By SCOTT SONNER Associated Press

February 08, 2019 12:56 AM

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, of El Salvador, is escorted into the courtroom for his initial appearance in Carson City Justice Court in Carson City, Nev. Prosecutors say Martinez-Guzman, a Salvadoran immigrant accused of being in the U.S. illegally, has been charged with murder in shooting deaths of four people in their homes in Nevada. District attorneys from two counties announced the charges against Martinez-Guzman on Monday, Jan. 28.
CARSON CITY, Nev.

A 20-year-old Salvadoran accused of murdering four people in Nevada is going before a justice of the peace who will consider whether he should be tried initially on burglary charges related to items he allegedly stole from the victims.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday in Carson City Justice Court to determine whether there's enough evidence to bound Wilber Martinez-Guzman over for trial in district court.

The stolen property includes a revolver prosecutors say Martinez-Guzman admitted stealing from a Reno couple less than two weeks before he shot them at their home Jan. 16.

County prosecutors intend to extradite him to Reno eventually to face murder charges in the killing of the couple and two other women a week earlier in Gardnerville.

Immigration officials say Martinez-Guzman entered the country illegally but they say they don't know when or where.

