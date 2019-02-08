National Politics

State officials use ‘robo deer’ to snare would-be poachers

The Associated Press

February 08, 2019 12:39 AM

WOODBINE, N.J.

New Jersey wildlife officials say they caught three would-be poachers with the help of a stuffed "robotic" deer.

The state announced Tuesday that the decoy, dubbed "robo deer" by state wildlife officials, was strategically placed around southern New Jersey in December as part of a hunting enforcement effort. NJ.com reports deer hunting is permitted on designated days each year from a half-hour before sunrise until a half-hour after sunset.

Wildlife officials call the decoy robotic, but it doesn't move on its own.

Conservation officers say they apprehended two would-be poachers at Peaslee Wildlife Management area in Woodbine and another would-be illegal hunter at Makepeace Wildlife Management Area in Atlantic County.

A Department of Environmental Protection spokesman says conservation officers have used stuffed deer to catch illegal hunters for years.

