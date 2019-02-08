Maine sets special election to fill House seat

Maine will hold a special election to fill a House seat left vacant by a Democratic lawmaker.
A Thursday announcement from Maine's secretary of state office says the special election is set for April 2.
Rep. Jennifer DeChant last month announced her resignation effective Feb. 1. She's served as representative to House District 52 since 2012.
Legislative staffer Katie Walsh says DeChant is headed to telecommunications and media company Charter Communications.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Maine Democrats, Green Independents and Republicans are now set to caucus to choose candidates for the seat. Nominations for candidates are due Feb. 22.
Independent candidates must circulate petitions and gather at least 50 certified signatures by Feb. 22. Write-in candidates have until March 1 to declare their candidacy.
Comments