FBI agent shot serving warrant in Idaho

The Associated Press

February 07, 2019 06:26 PM

LENORE, Idaho

Authorities say an FBI agent was shot while attempting to serve a search warrant today in rural Idaho.

Sandra Yi Barker, public affairs specialist with the FBI Salt Lake City division, said the agent suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday in Nez Perce County in northern Idaho.

Kayeloni Scott, a spokesperson with the Nez Perce Tribe, told the Lewiston Morning Tribune one male suspect has been taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

