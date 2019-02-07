National Politics

Colorado man dies following police shooting near LaSalle

The Associated Press

February 07, 2019 06:23 PM

DENVER

Authorities say a 20-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Colorado police officer north of Denver.

The Denver Post reports Seth Keo Mallard died about an hour after the shooting early Wednesday near LaSalle in Weld County.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team says a LaSalle police officer was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle when the shooting occurred.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

The Weld County Coroner's Office is determining Mallard's cause and manner of death.

