Bill on school start date prompts Maryland political battle

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks out against a measure that would enable local school boards to decide whether school starts before or after Labor Day during a news conference on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 in Annapolis, Md. The Republican governor said his 2016 executive order requiring school to start after Labor Day is widely supported by Maryland residents, and he said he is confident voters would overturn legislation before the General Assembly to change that, if the measure passes. Brian Witte AP Photo