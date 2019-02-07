Crime commission panel makes school safety recommendations

A state criminal justice panel is urging more police officer training, building vulnerability assessments and school violence data to help make North Carolina's K-12 schools safer.
A special committee within the Governor's Crime Commission released a report Thursday, with more than 30 recommendations addressing school safety following last February's school shootings in Florida.
The panel of law enforcement, court and local government officials and nonprofit leaders didn't recommend any broad gun-control legislation. But it did ask lawmakers to create a method for a court to order guns be taken temporarily from people determined to be dangers to themselves or their communities.
The report says lawmakers also should debate whether permanent funding for police officers in every school is now necessary.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The legislature approved several school safety provisions last year.
Comments