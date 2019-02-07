Man pleads not guilty to fatal Lincoln shooting

A man accused of fatally shooting a Lincoln resident has pleaded not guilty.
Lancaster County District Court records say 32-year-old Jesse "JJ" Wilson entered pleas Wednesday to charges of second-degree murder, theft and two firearms counts. The records don't show that a trial date has been set.
Prosecutors say he shot 42-year-old Stacy Talbot on Oct. 18 last year as they drove around Lincoln with two other people, 35-year-old Sherry Thomas and 28-year-old James Howard.
Thomas and Howard have been charged with being accessories to murder. Thomas has pleaded not guilty to the accessory charge and to theft. Howard hasn't entered a plea yet. His attorney, Sandy Pollack, said Thursday that Howard would be pleading not guilty at his arraignment later this month.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments