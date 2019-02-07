Sisolak appoints deputy as acting education superintendent

Gov. Steve Sisolak has appointed a deputy superintendent who has been on the job for less than four months to serve as acting superintendent of public instruction for Nevada's Department of Education.
Sisolak announced Wednesday that Jonathan Moore will succeed Steve Canavero effective Thursday.
Moore has served as the deputy superintendent of student achievement at the Department of Education since November 2018. His oversight included accountability management, career readiness, early learning and special education.
He previously worked as Arizona's deputy associate superintendent and an elementary school principal in south Phoenix.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Canavero announced his resignation last month. He said he wants to seek another impactful role in education that allows him to better balance work and family.
Sisolak thanked Canavero for his "tireless" work on behalf of Nevada's students and educators. He says he's thrilled Moore has accepted the job.
Comments