Commerce chamber leader on leave after misogynistic posting

The president of the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce has been put on leave for a misogynistic posting on Facebook made during the State of the Union address.
Republican Timothy Stewart is the father of current New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, who has also asked for her father's resignation from two city committee appointments Wednesday.
Stewart said in a follow-up posting that he regretted describing a group of 50 congresswomen at the annual address using a sexist term. He says he will be deleting his social media accounts and will apologize to his wife and daughter.
Republican Mayor Erin Stewart says she is "embarrassed and mortified." Her father previously served as mayor of New Britain.
The chamber says it will hold a special meeting to discuss Timothy Stewart's future.
