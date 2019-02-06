Montana bill aims to clarify ownership rights of fossils

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2013 file photo, one of two "dueling dinosaur" fossils is displayed in New York. Ownership of two fossilized dinosaur skeletons found on a Montana ranch in 2006 are the subject of a legal battle over whether they are part of a property's surface rights or mineral rights. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a split decision saying fossils are minerals under mineral rights laws. The 2019 Montana Legislature is considering a bill to clarify that fossils are part of the surface rights. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo