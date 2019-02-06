The Latest: Colorado panel OKs birth certificate bill

The Latest on a Colorado birth certificate modernization bill (all times local):
4 p.m.
A Colorado House committee has advanced a bill allowing persons to more easily obtain birth certificates reflecting their gender identity.
The House Health & Insurance Committee approved the bill by a 7-4 vote on Wednesday. It now goes to the House floor.
The bill is sponsored by Democrats Rep. Daneya Esgar and Sen. Dominick Moreno.
It would allow persons to obtain new birth certificates reflecting their updated gender identity instead of amended ones available under current law.
It would eliminate requirements that transgender and intersex individuals obtain court orders indicating that their sex has been changed by surgical procedure.
And it would eliminate a requirement that persons obtain court orders and submit public notices for a legal name change.
Similar bills were introduced in previous years but were blocked by Republicans in the Senate. Democrats took over that chamber in November.
1:35 p.m.
LGTBQ advocates are confident Colorado's Democrat-controlled Legislature will finally pass a bill allowing persons who change their gender identity to obtain new birth certificates.
Current law provides only for an amended birth certificate, not the issuance of a new one.
Daniel Ramos, executive director of One Colorado, says the bill removes onerous requirements that transgender and intersex individuals obtain court orders indicating that the sex of the person has been changed by surgical procedure.
The bill also eliminates a requirement that persons obtain court orders and submit a public notice for a legal name change.
Rep. Brianna Titone says the bill will protect members of the LGTBQ community from humiliation and harassment.
The bill is being heard Wednesday by the House Health & Insurance Committee.
