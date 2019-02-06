Wyoming bill allows takeover of national parks in shutdown

Proposed legislation that would allow the state of Wyoming to take over operation of Yellowstone National Park and other federal facilities during a federal government shutdown has been approved by the state Senate.
Senate File 148 passed on a 17-12 vote Wednesday and now goes to the state House of Representatives for further debate.
Under the proposal, the governor of Wyoming would be authorized to spend up to $500,000 to operate any national park or other federal facility, except military installations, with the state's borders.
The bill is sponsored by Casper Republican Charles Scott, who says a government shutdown during the summer tourist season could wreck Wyoming's tourist industry.
Most of Yellowstone, as well as Grand Teton National Park and Devils Tower National Monument are located in Wyoming.
