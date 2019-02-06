Millions of N Carolina voting records sought, hundreds given

North Carolina officials are turning over almost 800 voter files sought by a federal investigation that last year demanded millions of records.
The state elections board said Wednesday it is responding to grand jury subpoenas by providing records for 289 people who previously registered to vote in eastern North Carolina and another 500 people outside the region.
The state board had called the subpoenas served on it and 44 county elections boards by Raleigh-based federal prosecutors overly broad. The state board estimated those requests for ballots, poll books, registration applications and other documents totaled more than 20 million records.
Federal prosecutors also demanded eight years of voter registration applications from the state Division of Motor Vehicles since 2010 from foreign-born applicants and from non-U.S. citizens completed in a foreign language.
