Governor rescinds appointment to civil rights board

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has cancelled a city councilwoman's appointment to a state civil rights panel the day after Republican legislators criticized his pick because of her tweet comparing law enforcement officers to terrorists.
Cooper's lawyer wrote Charlotte council member LaWana Mayfield on Wednesday telling her the governor rescinded her state Human Relations Commission appointment so the commission's work can "continue without distraction from its mission."
Mayfield wrote last year that being black in the U.S. under President Donald Trump "has created homegrown terrorist (sic) wearing blue uniforms." Mayfield didn't respond to phone and email messages Wednesday.
On Tuesday, state Senate Republicans asked Cooper to withdraw Mayfield's appointment, saying it raised questions about the administration's stance toward police. Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said the governor values law enforcement.
