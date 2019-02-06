Colorado won’t intervene in Denver teachers’ contract fight

Colorado officials say they will not intervene in a pay dispute between Denver teachers and the school district.
Gov. Jared Polis announced the decision on Wednesday. Department of Labor Executive Director Joe Barela says state officials believe the Denver district and teachers are close to a negotiated agreement.
The union representing teachers in January voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike.
The walkout has been on hold as the state decided whether to intervene at the school district's request. The labor department's involvement could have put a strike on hold for up to 180 days.
The teachers' union asked the state's labor department to stay out of their contract dispute and allow them to strike.
The main sticking point is increasing pay and lessening teachers' reliance on one-time bonuses.
