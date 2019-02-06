North Dakota House approves measure for new state logo

North Dakota's House wants a contest for a replacement state logo.
Representatives voted 78-14 on Wednesday to have the Commerce Department hold the contest and have a logo awarded in time for the 2020 state travel guide.
The action comes after a new "Be Legendary" logo was awarded to a Minnesota firm. The business was awarded the $9,500 job without competition because it came in below the $10,000 threshold required for additional bids.
The winner of the new competition would be paid $9,500.
The measure now moves to the Senate for consideration.
