Montana lawmakers asked to revise, abolish death penalty

A Montana lawmaker wants to require prosecutors to provide indisputable biological proof that a person committed a capital crime before that person can be sentenced to death.
The House Judiciary Committee is set to hear a bill Wednesday by Democratic Rep. Brad Hamlett of Cascade that would require there be DNA or other biological proof that a judge finds conclusively establishes the defendant's guilt before they can be sentenced to death.
Hamlett says the measure would save the state money because fewer people would be sentenced to death, creating fewer appeals and reducing court costs.
Republican Rep. Mike Hopkins of Missoula is sponsoring a separate bill to abolish the death penalty entirely, including the sentences of the two men on Montana's death row. A hearing date has not been set.
