Ethics panel closes probe into gifts from Menendez donor

A U.S. Senate ethics committee has closed its investigation into Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez over gifts he received from a friend that led to federal corruption charges.
The committee notified Menendez last week in a letter obtained by several news organizations, including The Associated Press.
The ethics committee strongly criticized Menendez last April and directed him to repay the value of any impermissible gifts from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen.
A jury couldn't reach a verdict in November 2017 on charges Menendez accepted trips on Melgen's private jet and other gifts in exchange for using his influence to help Melgen's business interests. The criminal case was dropped a few months later after the judge dismissed some counts.
Menendez won a third term last November over Republican Bob Hugin.
