City fires salt truck driver who hit parked car and left

Pittsburgh city officials say they have fired a salt truck driver who badly damaged a parked car in January and didn't report the crash.
Pittsburgh Department of Public Works Director Mike Gable confirmed the termination Tuesday but did not provide details. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the mayor's office indicates the termination occurred Friday.
Maryn Formley woke up on a Sunday morning in mid-January to find her Nissan Sentra badly damaged from the rear driver's-side door to the tail light. Officials say the truck struck Formley's vehicle sometime overnight on Jan. 12.
Formley says two of her neighbor's vehicles were also damaged overnight. She says has filed a claim with the city and is still in the process of filing paperwork.
