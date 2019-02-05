Testimony: Cold temperatures at federal prison preceded fire

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, file photo, prisoners at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal facility in the Brooklyn borough of New York, respond to family members and people protesting the prison conditions. Prison employees and inmates say chilly temperatures inside a New York City federal lockup came weeks before a fire left some inmates without heat, light, hot water, and attorney and family visits for a week. The extent of the damage from the Jan. 27 fire was described in detail Tuesday at hearings in Manhattan and Brooklyn courts. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo