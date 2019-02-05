Clark County sheriff will enforce controversial gun measure

The Clark County Sheriff's Office has announced that it will enforce a controversial gun-control measure handily passed by voters last November.
The Columbian reports that the announcement came Saturday morning in a brief statement posted to Facebook that noted that while Initiative 1639 was being challenged in court, the sheriff's office intended to heed the new law for now.
I-1639 was passed last year by Washington voters with 59 percent of the vote. The measure requires safe storage for firearms and increases the age limit to purchase a gun to 21. It also broadly redefines many guns as "semi-automatic assault" rifles while strengthening the background check required to purchase a firearm.
It passed in Clark County with 54 percent of the vote. Several other sheriffs in Washington have said they won't enforce the measure.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments