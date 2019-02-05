In White House bid, Harris plans tour of early-voting states

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to members of the media at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington, following her announcement earlier in the morning that she will run for president. Some Democratic presidential hopefuls are enthusiastically embracing plans to raise taxes on the richest Americans. Harris has proposed rolling back the recent GOP tax cuts for wealthier families to pay for tax rebates for middle- and lower-income earners. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo