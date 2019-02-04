National Politics

Wyoming Senate approves Medicaid work bill

The Associated Press

February 04, 2019 01:59 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

A proposal that would put work requirements on certain Medicaid and food assistance recipients in Wyoming has passed the state Senate.

Senate File 144 was approved Monday on a 23-5 vote. It now goes to the House for further debate.

The proposal would require able-bodied recipients of Medicaid between the ages of 19 and 64 to put in 20 hours a week through a combination of work, schooling, workforce training or volunteering with a local nonprofit. The requirements wouldn't apply to someone who's pregnant, a parent or guardian of a child age 6 or younger, or the primary caregiver of someone who has a serious medical condition or disability.

Legislative staff estimate about 3,200 people currently enrolled in Medicaid could be subject to the bill's requirements.

