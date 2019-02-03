National Politics

Providence considers $30M bond for schools and neighborhoods

The Associated Press

February 03, 2019 09:03 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Providence City Council is considering whether the city should seek a $30 million bond for school and neighborhood infrastructure projects.

The council is scheduled to discuss a bond resolution at its Thursday meeting. It was previously approved by the council's finance committee.

The city's administration proposed a $20 million bond for school infrastructure. Councilman John Igliozzi, who leads the finance committee, says he wanted to look into borrowing more to upgrade other city-owned properties.

The city expects to be reimbursed by the state for much of the money earmarked for school improvements. Voters approved a $250 million bond in November to fix public schools statewide.

The $10 million added to the bond proposal would be used to improve neighborhood community centers and repair and renovate City Hall.

