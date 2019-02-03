National Politics

Police: Cold likely contributed to death of college student

The Associated Press

February 03, 2019 08:36 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

The Burlington Police Department says sub-zero temperatures and inadequate clothing likely contributed to the death of a 19-year-old University of Vermont student found lying in a parking lot.

Police say the Caucasian male, whose name has not been released, was found just before 11 a.m. Saturday behind a Burlington business.

Emergency crews attempted to revive the student, but they were unsuccessful.

Police say it appears the student was walking through a parking lot during the early morning hours Saturday when he stopped by a fence.

The temperature at the time was between minus 1 and minus 4.

Police are continuing to investigate the male's condition and his whereabouts prior to his death, but there are no indications of foul play.

