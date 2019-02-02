National Politics

12 arrested in Lubbock anti-gang sweep for drugs, guns

The Associated Press

February 02, 2019 04:30 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas

Investigators say a dozen people have been arrested in a West Texas law enforcement sweep for drugs and guns as part of anti-gang efforts.

Lubbock police on Saturday announced the arrests. A police statement says investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center and the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office helped locate and arrest suspects on charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearms.

Authorities say all 12 arrests — men and women— happened Friday during traffic stops and the search of a residence.

