Nevada Democrats eye new bills after past vetoes

FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, then Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval talks to reporters before signing a series of budget bills while flanked by legislative leaders in the Old Assembly Chambers at the state Capitol in Carson City, Nev. From left, Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson, R-Las Vegas; Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas; and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas. Nevada Democrats say they will likely take a pass on overriding more than a dozen bills vetoed by former Gov. Sandoval following the last legislative session. Instead, Democratic lawmakers expect to reintroduce similar bills on criminal justice and other topics, allowing its many new members to weigh in on the issues for the new session. Scott Sonner, File AP Photo