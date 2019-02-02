Judge: Companion of late gorilla Koko must go back to zoo

FILE - In this 2016 photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Ndume stands in The Gorilla Foundation's preserve in California's Santa Cruz mountains. A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled the male silverback gorilla loaned to a California group in 1991 as a possible mate for Koko, the gorilla who learned sign language, must be returned to a Cincinnati zoo. District Judge Richard Seeborg’s ruling Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, says a 2015 agreement between the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and Gorilla Foundation to return Ndume after Koko’s death must be enforced. Koko died in June at age 46. Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden via AP Ron Evans