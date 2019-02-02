National Politics

Kansas officers investigating shooting deaths of father, son

The Associated Press

February 02, 2019 11:47 AM

REXFORD, Kan.

Kansas law enforcement officials are investigating the shooting deaths of a father and son on a farm in northwestern Kansas.

The Salina Journal reports that the shooting happened Friday in rural Rawlins County near Rexford. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it received a request for assistance from the Rawlins County Sheriff's Office on Friday afternoon about half an hour after the shooting was reported by a family member. Deputies say they arrived at the farm and found 74-year-old Gary Withers dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A short time later, deputies discovered the body Withers' son, 41-year-old Danny Withers, about half a mile (0.805 kilometers) away, also from an apparent gunshot.

Autopsies have been ordered.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rawlins County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

