Louisiana police department’s K-9 to get new protective vest

A K-9 officer with a Louisiana police department is getting a new bullet and stab protective vest.
WBRZ-TV reports the Denham Springs Police Department's officer, Koi, is getting the new equipment through a donation by Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
A news release says Koi is a Belgian Malinois who has been on duty with his partner since 2018.
The vest is sponsored by Jessica Brighenty, Julie Brighenty-Fitzgerald, and friends. Officials say the vest will be embroidered with the sentiment "In honor of John Henry Brighenty."
Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
