National Politics

Cooper, congressional members addressing College Democrats

The Associated Press

February 02, 2019 04:02 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Top North Carolina elected officials, party activists and a presidential candidate are among the speakers at an annual convention for college Democrats.

College Democrats of America is holding its winter meetings this weekend at a Raleigh hotel. Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina's three current Democratic members of Congress — David Price, Alma Adams and G.K. Butterfield — will address delegates. Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland — one of several early presidential contenders — is speaking Saturday afternoon.

Three other current members of Congress also are on the conference schedule. About 150 college students are participating.

