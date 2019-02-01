NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 file photo, Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, leaves the federal courthouse following a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stone was arrested earlier in the day in the special counsel's Russia investigation and was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe. On Friday, Feb. 1, 2018, The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet that more armed FBI agents were sent to arrest Stone than the military sent to get Osama bin Laden, are untrue. Lynne Sladky AP Photo