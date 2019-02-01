Mississippi school district signals lawsuit on state grades

A northeast Mississippi school district is pursuing legal action over the grades its schools received from the state, even as lawmakers from the area pursue a legislative fix.
The Corinth school district filed a notice of appeal Jan. 25 in Hinds County Circuit Court. It says Corinth will challenge the state Board of Education's Jan. 15 decision that the school district should get a C rating and Corinth High School an F rating.
The district maintains the state has unfairly reneged on a deal to develop an alternative grading system incorporating Corinth's use of a different kind of exam than the normal state test.
In the meantime, Democratic state Rep. Nick Bain of Corinth has introduced House Bill 688 , which would require the state to develop the alternative grading system.
